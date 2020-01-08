Elvis Presley's 85th Birthday Celebration kicks off today at Graceland in Memphis

Elvis Presley Enterprises

Today marks what would've been Elvis Presley's 85th birthday, and coinciding with the milestone, the late King of Rock 'n' Roll's annual Birthday Celebration gets underway at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

The four-day celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. CT with the traditional annual Birthday Proclamation ceremony. Officials from Graceland and the Memphis area will take part in the event, which features the cutting of a birthday cake and a proclamation of "Elvis Presley Day" in Memphis. Fans who can't attend the event can watch it live online via LiveStream.com/ElvisPresleyGraceland.

Among the many other planned events and activities is the latest installment of The Auction at Graceland memorabilia sale, which starts at 11 a.m. CT at Graceland's Guest House Theater. One of the interesting artifacts up for bid is a Harley-Davidson golf cart that Presley purchased in 1967 and used to travel around Graceland's grounds. The vehicle is estimated to fetch between $60,000 and $70,000.

The auction also will be viewable online at LiveStream.com/ElvisPresleyGraceland.

Elvis' ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, and his good friend Jerry Schilling will take part in several events and activities, including a photo op on January 8 at 4 p.m. CT and an in-conversation event on the 9th at 10 a.m. Both Priscilla and Jerry, separately, also will host tours of Graceland.

A major highlight that's scheduled for the final day of the celebration, Saturday, January 11, is the "Elvis: Live in Concert" show, which takes place at Graceland Soundstage at 7:30 p.m. CT. The event will feature archival on-screen performances by Elvis backed by a live band onstage. Priscilla and Schilling will make special appearances at the show as will three members of Presley's TCB Band -- James Burton, Glen Hardin and Ronnie Tutt.

