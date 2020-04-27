Emergency order for Palm Beach County extended until May 1st

Officials in Palm Beach County have decided to extend the county’s emergency orders until May 1st in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

 

The order originally went into effect on March 13th and was set to expire on April 30th. 

When discussing plans for a phased reopen last week, Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth said that the first areas that would see relaxed restrictions would be beaches, parks, golf courses and boat ramps.

County leaders are expected to hold a press conference at 4:00 p.m. Monday to discuss the path going forward.

As of Monday, Palm Beach County had 2,763 cases with 156 deaths. The county currently ranks third for the most cases in Florida. 

SHARE