Empire State Building lit up with red, white lights to honor emergency workers

The Empire State Building found a way to honor the emergency workers on the frontlines of the pandemic by replacing the building’s signature white lights with red lights and a white and red siren light.

[1/2] We’ll never stop shining for you. Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight. pic.twitter.com/OYkblLTRHN — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 30, 2020