Employee at PBC Walgreens Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at a Walgreens located near Loxahatchee Groves has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a written statement released by the company on Wednesday.

Walgreens said the employee works at a store located at 12001 Southern Blvd.

The pharmacy chain said when they are notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, they “take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories.”

Walgreens added that their clinical and safety teams work with stores to respond accordingly. That process could include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk.

Cleanings may require the temporarily closing of stores if an employee at the location tests positive for the virus, said Walgreens.

Below is the full statement from Walgreens: