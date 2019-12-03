Employee fired for writing ‘Pig’ on officer’s drink says she was a scapegoat

A Starbuck employee is claiming that she was wrongly fired after another employee wrote the word ‘pig’ on an officer’s drink.

Lola Price, who was a manager at a Starbucks near Tulsa, was fired from the establishment Thursday after the story went viral.

Price claims she that had nothing to do with the incident and was actually used as a scapegoat for the company who was just trying to save face:

“I was terminated from my position because, Starbucks was looking for someone to take the blame for this and to save some face from their company,” Price told KTUL said.

Price says she went back to the establishment but they will not answer her questions and she is now forced to find another job with a ruined reputation.

Other news outlets including KTUL have reached out to Starbucks regarding the incident but Starbucks has yet to respond.

Company did, however, release a statement Friday saying:

“The Starbucks partner who wrote this offensive word on a cup used poor judgement and is no longer a partner after this violation of company policy.”