Employees at 10 PBC Publix Stores Test Positive for Coronavirus

A Publix spokesperson said over the weekend that employees in 10 of the chain’s Palm Beach County stores have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous stated.

She continued, “Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.”

Publix did not reveal how many employees tested positive but provided the locations of the stores where the employees work.

Those stores include:

-Clint Moore Road in Boca Raton

-South Federal Highway in Boca Raton

-North Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach

-Jog Road in Delray Beach

-Glades Road in Boca Raton

-Hagen Ranch Road in Boynton Beach

-South Federal Highway in Delray Beach

-Southern Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach

-South State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach

-South Military Trail in West Palm Beach

The supermarket chain says all employees will have paid leave for 14 days if they test positive for the virus or have come into in close contact with someone who has it.

Since the pandemic began, Publix has installed plexiglass shields at registers, requiring employees to wear face masks, adjusted its store hours to restock shelves, and introduced a disinfection program that focuses on high-touch surfaces like touchpads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.