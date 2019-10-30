EPIC Collaborations Announced For 2019 CMA Awards

The CMAs are next month and we just got the list of performers, including some pretty epic collaborations.

Performances include Blake Shelton with Garth Brooks for a live performance of “Dive Bar”, Brothers Osborne join Brooks & Dunn for “Hard Workin’ Man”, Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves will hit the stage together, and Halsey is set to join Lady Antebellum for a genre-defying mashup.

Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, and Old Dominion will also perform that night.

Entertainer of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton team up to host the CMA Awards on Wed. Nov, 13 LIVE from Nashville at 8PM on ABC.