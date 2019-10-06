Epstein Accuser Holds Victoria’s Secret CEO Responsible for Her Alleged Assault

An artist who claims Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted her 23 years ago is now holding billionaire Les Wexner personally “responsible” for the alleged attack, according to a new report.

Maria Farmer tells The Washington Post that the alleged 1996 assault by Epstein occurred “on a property monitored by Wexner’s wife, Abigail, and the Wexner security team,” Epstein was a close advisor of the Wexners at the time.

After the alleged incident, Farmer, who is now 50, claims that Wexner’s security team watched her for two months on his 336-acre property in New Albany, Ohio.

Her father later picked her up from the property.

Farmer, whom Epstein had hired the year before to watch his mansion and to advise him in art, says she was at the property to complete two paintings for the movie “As Good as it Gets.”

She admits that she never met Les Wexner, but spoke by phone with his wife, who allegedly controlled Farmer’s movements.

Farmer explains, “Whenever I wanted to exit the guesthouse, I’d have to call the main house and get Abigail on the phone to ask her permission to go outside.”

The Wexners have denied ever knowing Farmer.

Their spokesman, Thomas Davies, says, “Mr. and Mrs. Wexner have condemned Jeffrey Epstein’s abhorrent behavior in the strongest possible terms and severed all ties with him in 2007… Before the recent news coverage of Ms. Farmer, Mr. and Mrs. Wexner had no knowledge of her, never met her, never spoke with her, and never spoke with Mr. Epstein or anyone else about her.”

Wexner, the 82-year-old CEO of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, claims that Epstein “misappropriated” more than $46 million of the Wexners’ money while serving as their financial advisor.

Epstein committed suicide in his New York jail cell last August while awaiting trial on unrelated sex trafficking charges.