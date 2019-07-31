Epstein appears in court, tentative trial date set for 2020

A tentative trial date is being set in the federal case against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein appeared in a Lower Manhattan courtroom Wednesday morning wearing a blue prison jumpsuit and brown undershirt, and sat attentively with his hands folded in front of his face.

Despite having been placed on suicide watch less than a week ago after being found with neck injuries inside his cell, there were no apparent signs of injury when he entered court.

Both sides will meet for oral arguments in October, and as of now the trial will begin on June 8th, 2020.

Epstein faces new charges of sex trafficking involving the alleged abuse of underage girls, some as young as 14.

The financier with ties to West Palm Beach is being held without bail after being deemed a flight risk.