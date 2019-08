An autopsy performed on Jeffrey Epstein showed he “sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones.” According to reports, the bones broken in Epstein’s neck included the hyoid bone, which is near the Adam’s apple. This sort of break can happen when a person hangs themselves or dies by strangulation according to forensics experts.

