Eric and Lara Trump are welcoming their second child, a girl. Carolina Dorothy is President Trump’s tenth grandchild.

The President’s son made the announcement on Twitter late Monday night.

NEW: Eric and Lara Trump welcome first baby https://t.co/pNiC2P1q9W pic.twitter.com/wYSI4cZuC6 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 12, 2017

The baby girl has an older brother, one-year-old Luke.