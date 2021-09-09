Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead this year’s CMA noms, as Morgan Wallen returns as well

Country Music Association

Reigning Entertainer of the Year Eric Church is tied for the most nominations at the upcoming 55th Annual CMA Awards, alongside Chris Stapleton, who’ll compete for the night’s biggest honor as well. Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood round out this year’s contenders for Entertainer.

Female Vocalist nominee Gabby Barrett grabs four nods, while Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young all nabbed three.

Miranda also maintains her impressive streak as the most-nominated female artist in CMA history, with 58 total. That puts her neck-in-neck with Brad Paisley for the third-most all-time nods overall.

Perhaps the most interesting nomination of 2021 comes with the return of Morgan Wallen, who’s nominated for Album of the Year, for Dangerous: The Double Album, which happens to be music’s best-selling project in any genre this year.

Though Morgan has been widely dropped from country radio and awards shows since being caught using a racial slur earlier this year, the CMA opted not to exclude him, which would’ve taken his collaborators out of the running as well. Producers Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi could therefore take home trophies as well.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. So far, the Country Music Association hasn’t revealed who’ll host this year’s show.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.