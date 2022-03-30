Eric Church cancels San Antonio show to attend a “sports enthusiast’s dream” basketball game

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Eric Church is currently on the road for his Gather Again Tour, but he and his San Antonio fan base will have to “gather again” another time. This week, he canceled his headlining Saturday night show so that he and his family can watch the NCAA Men’s Final Four basketball game.

In a message to concertgoers via Ticketmaster, Eric acknowledges fans’ disappointment at having to give up their chance to see the show.

“This is the most selfish thing I’ve asked the Choir to do: Give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community,” the singer explained.

Of course, this isn’t just any basketball game. It’s the first time in history that Eric’s beloved hometown team, the North Carolina Tar Heels, have met their rivals, the Duke Blue Devils, in the Final Four.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years, but to have them match up in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream,” Eric continues.

Ticket holders were automatically issued refunds via the point of purchase.

Eric’s Gather Again Tour will resume on April 9 in New Orleans.

