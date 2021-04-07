Eric Church “can’t wait to see” all his fans on his just-announced Gather Again Tour

ABC

After more than a year off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eric Church is ready to announce plans for his next batch of tour dates.

On Wednesday, the singer announced his upcoming Gather Again Tour, a massive arena run that is set to launch in Lexington, Kentucky on September 17. The tour will stretch through next spring, wrapping up with a grand finale show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on May 20, 2022.

“I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music for good friends,” Eric says in a video message, also explaining that his Church Choir fan club will get first dibs on buying tickets. “Can’t wait to see you. Cannot wait to see you on the Gather Again Tour,” he adds.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10AM local time, but Church Choir members will have access to an early pre-sale beginning May 4.

Meanwhile, Eric’s three-date roll-out of his triple album, Heart & Soul, begins on April 16.



Also, during this month’s ACM Awards, a PSA featuring Eric will debut to encourage fans to get their COVID-19 vaccines in order to hasten the return of live music. Darius Rucker and Ashley McBryde will co-star in the ad.





By Carena Liptak

