Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett lead 55th Annual CMA Awards nominees

Thursday morning, the Country Music Association revealed the nominees for the 55th Annual CMA Awards.
Chris Stapleton and Eric Church lead all nominees, with five nods each, including Entertainer of the Year. Gabby Barrett has the second-highest number of nominations, with four, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
The CMA Awards will air Wednesday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s a complete rundown of the contenders:
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Single of the Year
“Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown
“The Good Ones” — Gabby Barrett
“Hell of a View” — Eric Church
“One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
29 — Carly Pearce
Dangerous: The Double Album — Morgan Wallen
Heart — Eric Church
Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
Starting Over — Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
“Forever After All” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
“The Good Ones” — Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
“Hell of a View” — Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
“One Night Standards” — Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over” — Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King & Miranda Lambert
“Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown
“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Music Video of the Year
“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
“Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown
“Gone” — Dierks Bentley
“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
