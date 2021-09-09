Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett lead 55th Annual CMA Awards nominees

Country Music Association

Thursday morning, the Country Music Association revealed the nominees for the 55th Annual CMA Awards.

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church lead all nominees, with five nods each, including Entertainer of the Year. Gabby Barrett has the second-highest number of nominations, with four, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

The CMA Awards will air Wednesday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s a complete rundown of the contenders:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Single of the Year

“Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown

“The Good Ones” — Gabby Barrett

“Hell of a View” — Eric Church

“One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

29 — Carly Pearce

Dangerous: The Double Album — Morgan Wallen

Heart — Eric Church

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“Forever After All” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones” — Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell of a View” — Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards” — Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over” — Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King & Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown

“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Music Video of the Year

“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Famous Friends” — Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Gone” — Dierks Bentley

“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

