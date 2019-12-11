Eric Church Doubles Down to become country's top touring act of 2019

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAEric Church is country’s top touring artist of 2019, according to Billboard.

The North Carolina native raked in more than $65 million, playing for more than 718,000 fans during 48 shows on his Double Down Tour.

Florida Georgia Line is a close second, grossing nearly $53 million, though they played for more people, with a total crowd that exceeded 750,000. Carrie Underwood’s the only female artist on the list, finishing third with her Cry Pretty trek.

Thomas Rhett and George Strait are fourth and fifth, respectively, though it’s worth noting that King George made $46 million over nine shows, while everyone else worked close to fifty dates.

Here’s the complete rundown of 2019’s Top 5 Country Tours, along with their corresponding total gross, attendance, and number of shows, according to Billboard Boxscore:

1. Eric Church -- $65 million, 718K, 48

2. Florida Georgia Line -- $52.9 million, 750K, 46

3. Carrie Underwood -- $50.2 million, 648K, 58

4. Thomas Rhett -- $46.7 million, 674K, 50

5. George Strait -- $46.2 million, 291K, 9

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.