Eric Church gears up for Pendleton Whisky Music Fest for summer 2020

ABC/Image Group LA; ABC/Randy HolmesEric Church is firming up the 2020 festival season with a headlining slot at Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, which will take place on July 11 in Pendleton, OR. Tickets for the festival go on sale beginning February 7.

Other country acts set to take the stage at the festival include Randy Houser and Brett Kissel.

It’ll be festival-heavy summer for the “Some of It” superstar, who hasn’t announced a headlining run of his own yet but has a stacked run of festival appearances. He’ll travel overseas in March for C2C -- Country to Country appearances in London, Glasgow and Dublin.

Meanwhile, Eric is also being featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s "American Currents: State of the Music" exhibit, which opens on February 7. He’ll be featured in the exhibit along with his most recent duet partner Luke Combs, who just sent their collaboration, “Does to Me,” to country radio.

Eric is climbing the charts with his own current hit, “Monsters,” off his Desperate Man album.

