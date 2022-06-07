Eric Church is thankful for the ones “Doing Life With Me” in new radio single

EMI Records Nashville

Eric Church pays tribute to the people “Doing Life With Me” in his new single.

Co-written by Eric, Jeffrey Steele and Casey Beathard during a writing retreat in the mountains of Eric’s native state of North Carolina, the lyrics find the superstar comparing himself to a “runaway train,” acknowledging the battle scars of life while expressing gratitude for the people who stick with him through all the ups and downs.

“Every big every little in the everyday things/The notes and the words and the songs I sing/To the ones doing life with me,” he sings in the chorus of the gentle acoustic number.

“Doing Life With Me” is featured on &, the second installment of Eric’s three-part Heart & Soul album released last year. It follows the top five hit “Heart on Fire.”

