Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton + more join 2024 RodeoHouston lineup

ABC

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced its 2024 RodeoHouston entertainment lineup.

Slated for February 27 to March 17, the star-studded bill includes opening day performer Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce, HARDY, Zac Brown Band, Brad Paisley, Hank Williams Jr. and Eric Church, who will close out the 2024 rodeo.

The multigenre lineup also includes the Jonas Brothers, 50 Cent and Nickelback.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to bring such a wide range of musical genres to the RODEOHOUSTON stage,” says Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “We’re welcoming 10 new entertainers who will make their debut on the star stage, as well as many fan-favorites from a variety of genres from our country roots, to EDM and hip-hop.”

Tickets go on sale in two waves on Thursday, January 18. The first wave is for the February 27 to March 7 performances and will go on sale at 10 a.m. The second wave of tickets is for the March 8 to March 17 performances and will go on sale at 2 p.m.

For more information on tickets and the full lineup, head to rodeohouston.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.