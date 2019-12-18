Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Young to headline 2020 Country Summer

ABC/Mark Levine

Three of country's biggest stars are heading to the sunny skies of California.

Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Young have been tapped to headline the 2020 Country Summer festival in Sonoma County in June. The three-day event will take over the Sonoma County Fairgrounds for the 7th year from June 19-21.

Previous performers include Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett. The 2019 festival drew more than 30,000 people, and the headlining concert by Tim was the biggest music event in the history of Sonoma County.

Launched in 2014, the festival has featured 20 artists across two stages, with the main acts taking the Chevy Silverado Stage while up-and-coming stars are showcased on the Redwood Credit Union Stage. Additional names for the 2020 lineup will be announced at a later date.

Tier two prices for three-day passes are available now.

