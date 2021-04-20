Eric Church part of all-star lineup for Billy Gibbons tribute concert

ABC

Eric Church and Brad Paisley are paying tribute to Billy Gibbons.

The country artists are among the vast lineup set to perform at A Tribute to Billy Gibbons at the Grand Ole Opry on May 16, honoring the ZZ Top singer and guitarist’s storied career.

Other artists performing include Travis Tritt, Lucinda Williams, Ronnie Milsap, actor Dennis Quaid, sister duo Larkin Poe, who performed with Dierks Bentley and The War and Treaty at the ACM Awards, plus musicians Jimmie Vaughan, Tim Montana and Guthrie Trapp, in addition to surprise guests.

The concert also serves as a benefit for a variety of veterans organizations, with 100 percent of the public donations going to the USO, CreatiVets, First Responders Children‘s Foundation, and ThanksUSA.

The live audience will be limited capacity and socially distanced. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

