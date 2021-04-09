Eric Church previews “Kiss Her Goodbye,” from his fan club-exclusive album ‘&’

ABC

The release of Eric Church’s Heart & Soul triple album is fast approaching, but before its arrival later this month, members of the Chief’s Church Choir fan club have one more chance to get an early listen to an album track..

That’s “Kiss Her Goodbye,” which Eric is debuting exclusively for his Church Choir. The song comes from the middle album of the three, &, which will remain a fan club vinyl exclusive: The song won’t be available to the general public.

Heart & Soul’s rollout begins on April 16 with its nine-track first installment, Heart. The six-song & arrives to Church Choir members on April 20, and the triple album wraps with Soul, another nine-track collection arriving on April 23.

In the meantime, fans have quite a few Eric appearances to look forward to: The singer will feature in an Ad Council PSA for the COVID-19 vaccine, which debuts during the upcoming 2021 ACM Awards.

Eric’s also resuming his rigorous touring schedule this fall. He’s booked an ambitious run of dates for his Gather Again Tour, which launches September 17 and runs through May of 2022.

The country superstar’s current single, “Hell of a View,” is now a top-15 hit.

