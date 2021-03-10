Eric Church releases studio video of "Never Break Heart"

ABC

Eric Church is offering the studio perspective of his latest release, “Never Break Heart.”

In a new video, Eric takes us inside the studio to watch the recording process. The singer ditches his signature dark Ray-Bans for glasses and a scarf as he sings behind the mic and workshops the song with his collaborators. There’s also footage of the musicians at work and black-and-white photos from the session, where smiles abound.

The clip concludes with a sweeping landscape shot of the snow-covered mountains in North Carolina where Eric and crew recorded his upcoming triple album, Heart & Soul, during a 28-day retreat in January 2020.

Leading up to the album’s release next month, The Chief has been sharing studio videos of the songs exclusively with his Church Choir fan club members before releasing them to the public.

“Never Break Heart” is featured on the first album, Heart, out on April 16, followed by & on April 20, which will be available to Church Choir members. The trilogy concludes on April 23 with Soul.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.