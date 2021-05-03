Eric Church sends his ‘Soul’ to the top five on the ‘Billboard’ 200

ABC

Eric Church is back at the top of the charts.

His latest album Soul, the last of the Heart & Soul trilogy, has debuted at #4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 following its April 23 release. Of the 53,000 equivalent album units earned, 42,000 were album sales.

Soul’s top-five debut comes one week after the first release of the trilogy, Heart, came in at #5 on the Billboard 200. This makes the country star the first artist in four years to have multiple projects bow inside the top 10 on the chart in two consecutive weeks since 2017, when rapper Future sent two back-to-back albums to number one.

Heart & Soul was released over the course of two weeks in April. The middle album, &, was made available exclusively to members of Eric’s fan club, Church Choir.

Additionally, the Chief has replaced himself at the top of the Billboard Top Albums Sales chart, where Soul comes in at #1, dethroning Heart, which also debuted at #1 last week.

Eric’s single “Hell of a View,” featured on Soul, is inching its way toward the top of the charts. It currently sits inside the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

