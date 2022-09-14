Eric Church Surprised Morgan Wallen, While Avril Lavigne Shocked Fans With Stellar Shania Twain Cover On ‘ACM Honors’

Avril Lavigne; Photo by Getty Images for ACM

Country music’s best were celebrated during the 2022 ACM Honors that featured tributes, performances, and unforgettable moments. The evening’s honorees included, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Hardy, and the TV series Yellowstone with a special performance by new castmate, Lainey Wilson. There are too many moments to mention from Kelsea Ballerini’s opening performance of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” to Hardy and Ernest performing Morgan Wallen hits before welcoming Eric Church to present Wallen with the Milestone award. Vince Gill performed an unreleased song before handing Chris Stapleton the Spirit Award, and after learning of Avril Lavine’s history with Shania Twain, the punk-rock singer delivered a shockingly amazing performance of “No One Needs To Know” before presenting her with the ACM Poet’s Award.

Watch Little Big Town perform “The House That Built Me” to honor friend and ACM Triple Crown winner, Miranda Lambert.