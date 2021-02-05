Eric Church to feature on the NFL’s newly-announced Super Bowl LV visual album

ABC

Eric Church’s national anthem performance with Jazmine Sullivan at the upcoming Super Bowl will be among the musical highlights included in a just-announced Live Visual Album documenting the big game.



On Friday, the NFL announced plans to commemorate the Super Bowl LV, which takes place on Sunday, so that fans can enjoy the experience online, across multiple platforms. Performances will go live on DSPS, Apple Music, Amazon, TIDAL and more throughout Sunday evening, as they take place in real time.



In addition to Eric and Jazmine’s national anthem performance kicking off the game, other featured performances will include H.E.R.’s “America the Beautiful” and The Weeknd’s halftime show performance. The Live Visual Album is available to pre-save now.



It’s sure to be a busy weekend for Eric. In addition to his Super Bowl spot, he’s gearing up for the April release of his triple album, Heart & Soul. On Thursday, he rolled out two more new tracks off that project to members of his Church Choir fan club. Both songs were exclusive to the Church Choir for 24 hours. One of them, “Lone Wolf,” will remain that way — it’s on Eric’s middle album, &, which is a fan club-exclusive vinyl record.



The other new tune, “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones,” is available to the general public now.



