Eric Church video tour teaser suggests he’s hoping to return to the road in 2021

Reid Long

Eric Church recently announced the April release of his Heart & Soul triple album, and he’s been slowly rolling out songs off the massive, three-disc project.



But like any other country act, live music is a huge part of Eric’s album cycle, and the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still making it difficult to plan a tour anytime soon. Still, the singer said in a video message to his fans on Friday that he’s got every intention of returning to the road as soon as possible.



“We are working on a North American tour,” Eric confirms. “We’re waiting on the right time to officially announce all the details, but I want you to know that a tour is coming. We are very excited to play new music for our old friends.”

Eric didn’t offer up any details about when a potential tour would kick off, though he’s speculated in past interviews that he thinks it might be possible to resume in-person live shows in the fall of 2021. Backstage at the 2020 CMA Awards, after he was crowned Entertainer of the Year, he predicted good things ahead for 2021.

“I think around the…March, April, May time, that we’ll start getting back to what used to be normal for us,” he guessed back in November. “And I believe that will start to be normal for all of us — for touring, for our daily life. Third, fourth quarter [of 2021] is going to be a f****** great thing.”

First up, however, Eric will head to this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday to perform the national anthem with Jazmine Sullivan.

