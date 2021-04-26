Eric Church’s ‘Heart’ beats into the top five on ‘Billboard’ 200 album chart

EMI Records Nashville

Eric Church has sent his Heart to the top of the charts.

Heart, the first of Eric’s three-part album Heart & Soul, has debuted at number five on the all-genre Billboard 200, following its April 16 release. The album sold 49,000 units total.

Additionally, since Taylor Swift‘s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album currently sit at #2 and #3, respectively, it’s the first time in six years that three country albums have been in the top five on the Billboard 200 at the same time.

The last time this feat was achieved was in 2015, when Chris Stapleton‘s debut Traveller sat at #1, while Eric’s own Mr. Misunderstood was at #2 and Damn Country Music by Tim McGraw came in at #5.

Heart is Eric’s sixth album to reach the top five on the chart: He started the streak a decade ago with 2011’s Chief, followed by The Outsiders, Mr. Misunderstood, Desperate Man and the live album Caught in the Act.

His current single, “Hell of a View,” is inside the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The trilogy’s second installment, &, was released exclusively to Church Choir members on April 20. The collection was completed with Soul, which dropped on Friday.

