Eric Church’s “Heart on Fire” video tips its hat to his past hits

Joe Pugliese

Eric Church adds another layer of nostalgia to his hard-rocking anthem, “Heart on Fire,” with a music video that looks back at the history of the singer’s career.

Only true fans of the Chief will catch all the subtle references that the clip includes to past hit songs and videos. That emphasis on staying loyal to his fan base is par for the course for Eric: He has a long history of releasing new music to his Church Choir fan club first, and his latest triple album, Heart & Soul, contains one disc that he made available exclusively on vinyl for Church Choir members.

No detail is too small in the “Heart on Fire” video. For example, even the singer’s older hairstyles make an appearance in the clip.

“Heart on Fire” is currently inside country radio’s top 25. It’s the third single to come off of Heart & Soul, following “Stick That in Your Country Song” and the chart-topping “Hell of a View.”

