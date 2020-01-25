Escaped Okeechobee prisoner caught in Indian River County

Police were able to apprehend an escaped prisoner, Timothy L. Howton-McLaughlin, 29, in Indian River County on Friday.

The prisoner escaped the Okeechobee Correctional Institution Work Camp on Thursday afternoon while working outside. He took the Florida Department of Corrections truck and drove off .

Police say a witness called in after spotting a man near 43rd Avenue and 8th Street walking barefoot.

An off-duty deputy spotted the man and followed him until patrol unites showed up. Once authorities arrived the suspect immediately ran away but a K-9 was able to help catch him.

Howton-McLaughlin was arrested and is serving an eight-year sentence for trafficking in stolen property and burglary.