UPDATE:

Evacuations lifted at Market Place Plaza in Hobe Sound following reports of gas leak. Scene has been cleared. pic.twitter.com/uJoUIRDJRA — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) August 13, 2019

Tuesday, several businesses in Hobe Sound were evacuated due to a gas leak.

Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a gas leak at the Angelo Too Pizza restaurant.

As a precaution investigators evacuated every business in the area as they track down the source of the leak.