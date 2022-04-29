Even more ‘Famous Friends’: Chris Young’s deluxe project has collabs with Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen

Sony Music Nashville

Chris Young hit paydirt with his massively successful 2021 album, Famous Friends, and he’s not done with that musical chapter just yet. On Friday, the singer announced the deluxe version of the project, with six new songs.

Collaborations were a huge part of the original album: In particular, the title track — a duet with Kane Brown — soared to number-one on the country chart and became the most-played song on country radio that year.

So of course, Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition) will deliver even more team-ups. Chris’ new material includes duets with Old Dominion and Jimmie Allen, plus an acoustic version of “Think of You,” the singer’s hit duet with Cassadee Pope from 2016.

Another big hit from Chris’ past, “I’m Coming Over,” gets the acoustic treatment on the deluxe album, and he’ll round out the project with two new solo songs.

Chris’ Old Dominion collaboration, called “Everybody Needs a Song,” is out now. Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition) will come out in full on June 3.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.