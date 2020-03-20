Everything Come to & Leaving Netflix in April

This slew of new content couldn’t come at a better time; so plan your viewing schedule early for the weeks to come by taking a look at the list of movies and shows arriving to and disappearing from the platform.

Coming

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)

La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Originals)

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

April 10

Brews Brothers (Netflix Originals)

LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy)

April 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

Outer Banks (Netflix Originals)

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy)

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

#blackAF (Netflix Original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Fiklm)

Sergio (Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy)

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy)

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)

The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)

Leaving

April 1

Great Interior Design Challenge

Lady, la Vendedora de Rosas

Save Our Shelter

The Great Train Robbery

April 2

La Piloto

April 4

Chewing Gum

April 5

American Odyssey

April 8

Residue