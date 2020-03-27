'Everywhere but On': Matt Stell can’t outrun his pain in brooding new video

Matthew Berinato

Matthew BerinatoMatt Stell can’t let go of a long-gone love in the music video for his new single, “Everywhere but On.”

The clip follows Matt as he tries everything he can to ease the pain, traveling from city to city, performing a sold-out show and even trying to numb his memories with a glass or two of whiskey. No matter what, the clip keeps flashing back to a breakup scene in an apartment overlooking Nashville at night.

“Everywhere But On” follows Matt’s breakout chart-topping hit, “Prayed for You.” The new single is currently a top-40 hit at country radio.

The singer premiered his new music video on Friday, celebrating its release with a live fan Q&A. “From the studio to the road, I had a blast bringing the story to life,” he says of the song on social media.

While he’s off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Matt has been hosting a weekly Instagram livestream series called Penned Up. The virtual shows began on March 25, and will feature appearances from special guests such as Lindsay Ell, Hardy and Jameson Rodgers. Matt hosts Penned Up every Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.