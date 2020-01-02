Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown Dead at 30

(Altamonte Springs, FL) — The ex-boyfriend of Whitney Houston’s daughter, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, is dead. Nick Gordon passed away Wednesday at a hospital in Florida from an apparent drug overdose. Gordon was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s 2015 death.

Gordon’s younger brother, Junior Walker, publicly mourned his untimely death on Facebook, writing alongside a series of photos of the two growing up, “You were [sic] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown was found face down in a bathtub and was in a coma for months before her death at the age of 22.

Her family, including singer Bobby Brown, sued Gordon for wrongful death, accusing him of giving her a toxic drug cocktail that led to her death.

He was ordered to pay 36-million-dollars after he didn’t show up to court. Nick Gordon was 30 years old.

Whitney Houston died in a bathtub in 2012. Houston died in February of “drowning and effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use,” according to a toxicology report, cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs were present in Houston’s system at the time of her death.

While the cause of Gordon’s death is unknown, ABC News obtained a statement from his attorney, Joe Habachy, who wrote, “While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends.”