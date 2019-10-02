Ex-Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Killing Neighbor

A jury imposed a 10-year prison sentence Wednesday on former Dallas, Texas police officer Amber Guyger, who was found guilty earlier in the week for fatally shooting her neighbor, Botham Jean, in his apartment in September 2018.

The 31-year-old Guyger had claimed that she walked into the wrong apartment by mistake and opened fire when she thought Jean was a burglar.

Her sentence was met with boos and jeers by a crowd that was gathered outside of the courtroom.

Inside the courtroom, Jean’s brother, Brandt Jean, addressed the Guyger from the witness stand. He said that he forgives Guyger, adding, “I love you as a person. I don’t wish anything bad on you. I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug?”

The judge allowed it, and Brandt and Guyger met and embraced in front of the bench, as Guyger sobbed.

Prosecutors had asked jurors to sentence her to at least 28 years, which is how old Jean would have been now if he was still alive.

The jury had the option of sentencing the former officer to up to life in prison or as little as two years.

Guyger, who was returning from a long work shift on the night of the shooting, entered Jean’s fourth-floor apartment, and shot him.

She says that she had parked her car on the wrong floor, thereby mistaking Jean’s apartment for her own, which was directly below his home.