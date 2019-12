A former Miccosukee Police officer has been found guilty of forcing two teens to strip naked during a traffic stop back in 2016.

Michael Martinez pulled over 18-year-old Kyle Shoulta, and Remy Riley near mile marker 48 of Alligator Alley, for running a stop sign. He then offered them a deal to run naked and avoid jail time.

Martinez appeared in court and was found guilty on two counts of extortion and two counts of unlawful compensation. He has been sentenced to 10 years.