Ex-Nanny Charged for Stealing Family Cat

Move over dogs; there is a new [wo]man’s best friend!

A New York nanny is willing to go to jail and “sleep with he cockroaches” for a cat.

Rebecca Katz is facing petty larceny charges after she stole her former Long Island employers’ cat, Tigger, claiming that the family had threatened to put the 15-year-old animal to sleep.

The 33-year-old claims the mother of the family said on more than one occasion that it was time to give the feline “the needle” because he had stomach and other health issues.

Katz says she has spent over $1,000 on medical bills for the cat and that her vet could find no serious illness.

Tigger’s owners Julie and Russell Berman appeared in court but have not spoken out about the matter.

The cat will remain with Katz until the case is resolved.