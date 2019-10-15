Ex-police officer charged with murder for death of black woman bonds out of jail

A former Texas police officer charged with murder after shooting a black woman through a window of her home during a non-emergency wellness check has been released on bond.

According to Jail records, 34-year-old Aaron Dean was out of custody after posting bond Monday evening, less than four hours after his arrest.

He had been held on a $200,000 bond.

Dean resigned from the force before his arrest Monday morning.

He would have been fired if he had not resigned, according to the police chief.

Police bodycam video showed Dean approaching the door of the home where Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was caring for her 8-year-old nephew early Saturday.

He then walked around the side of the house, pushed through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fired through the glass a split-second after shouting at Jefferson to show her hands.

Dean was not heard identifying himself as police in the video.

The incident comes about two weeks after former Texas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to ten years in jail for the shooting death of her neighbor.

In September of 2018, Guyger fatally shot her neighbor, 26-year-old Botham Jean, in his apartment, after mistaking it for hers.