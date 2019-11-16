Execution of Rodney Reed delayed indefinitely

The execution of the Texas man convicted of brutally raping and murdering 19-year-old Stacey Stites in 1996 has been delayed indefinitely.

Rodney Reed, 51, will no longer be put to death by the state on November 20.

The news was confirmed by Reed’s legal team, the innocence project on Friday.

Reed’s legal team argued investigators failed to disclose crucial information that could have proved their innocence.

The court determined the claims need to be reviewed and remanded the case back to the trial court.

Reed, who maintains his innocence has been on death row for 21 years.

Reed’s semen found inside Stites, which led to his arrest and appeared to be the ‘smoking gun’ in his 1998 murder trial.

Reed initially denied knowing the victim to police but later said the two were involved in a secret affair and that he had sex with her the day before she died.

Reed said he did not disclose the affair initially because he was afraid of Stites’ fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, who was a police officer at the time.

Reed’s former attorneys listed Stites’ fiancé as an alternative suspect during his trial in 1998.

But a jury which consisted of all-white men and women did not find it credible and opted convict Reed.

Fennell, who has denied any involvement in Stites murder, served ten years in prison on unrelated charges of improper sexual conduct and kidnapping.

New DNA forensics and 11 witnesses have come forward with alleged evidence that not only links Fennell to the murder but prove Reed’s innocence.

Despite this, Stites’ family members still believe Reed is responsible for her murder.

Just days before Reed’s granted stay of execution, the victim’s sister, Crystal Hefley, sat down for an exclusive interview with CrimeOnline, where she reiterated her family’s beliefs.

“With no doubt, Rodney Reed murdered my sister, Heftley said.

Heftley also told CrimeOnline that her sister never mentioned Reed and that she was obsessed with her upcoming wedding to Fennell.

Reed’s story has gained national attention, and he has gained support from celebrities, including Beyonce, Meek Mill, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian-West, and more.

Kardashian-West met with Reed on Friday and was with him when he learned an appeals court granted him an indefinite stay of execution.

It is unclear at this time what is next for Reed.