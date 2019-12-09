Expensive Banana Art Basel Eaten by “Hungry Artist”

Somebody ate a banana that sold for six figures at Art Basel in Miami over the weekend.

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan duct-taped a banana to the wall at an art exhibition in Miami Beach and called it “Comedian.”

It sold for $120-thousand bucks to a French art collector.

On Saturday, a New York artist walked up to the art installation and ate the banana.

Performance artist David Datuna named his stunt, “Hungry Artist.”

He slipped away before security could arrive. The museum’s director said the banana will be replaced.