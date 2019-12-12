Experience Chris Young & Gavin DeGraw's stripped-down, emotionally-charged "Drowning" from 'CMT Crossroads'

CMT

CMTThings will get emotional on Friday night, when the new episode of Crossroads featuring Chris Young and pop star Gavin DeGraw premieres on CMT.

In one of the special’s highlights, the two team up for a new version of Chris’s current single, “Drowning,” which he wrote about the unexpected loss of his close friend. Gavin plays piano on the stripped-down version of the hit, while Chris sits by the piano and trades lines with him on the song.

In a social media clip promoting the show, Chris reveals his friend Adam would’ve “geeked out” to know Gavin DeGraw was singing a song Chris wrote about him.

You can preview the new take on “Drowning” on YouTube now. CMT Crossroads: Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young premieres Friday at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

