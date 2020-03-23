Expert says Another Symptom of Coronavirus is Lack of Smell

FIU Infectious diseases expert Dr. Aileen Marty told the South Florida morning show this morning that there are other, more unusual symptoms of the coronavirus that indicated a need to be tested. In addition to fever, dry cough and upper respiratory distress, some people suffer a loss of the sense of smell and possibly taste.

Dr Aileen Marty

Dr. Marty also confirmed the efficacy of the anti-malarial drugs that are being used in a compassionate care basis to help treat and prevent the coronavirus.