Experts: Signature on will of Carole Baskin’s missing husband possibly forged

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin’s second husband, Don Lewis, is deepening and may be pointing to a murder coverup.

A pair of handwriting experts believe that the signatures on the will and power of attorney documents were ‘traced’ or forged.

Don Lewis, second husband of “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, disappeared in 1997 and the missing persons case has been closed allowing Carole to move om an marry husband number three.

Recently, after the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” reignited interest in Baskin’s missing husband, experts examined key documents and found that they were likely forgeries. The handwriting experts postulate that someone traced Lewis’ signature on his marriage license and copied it onto his will and power of attorney.

Not only that, but one handwriting expert concluded that the signatures of the witnesses and the notary are also identical to one on another on both the will and power of attorney. This led the expert to conclude that one or both of each pair of signatures was forged through tracing.

Netflix’s smash-hit “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” tells the bizarre tale of Joe Exotic, a zany gay polygamist owner of a private zoo in Oklahoma. He goes to battle with animal rights activist Carole Baskin and eventually gets convicted in a murder-for-hire plot to off her that lands him in prison for 22 years. Throughout the documentary, Joe and his compatriots repeatedly accused Carole of killing her second husband, millionaire Don Lewis.

Twenty-three years ago, Don Lewis vanished while married to Carole. Five years later, a judge declared the missing husband dead, which permitted Carole Baskin to inherit his substantial estate.

The new finding in the Clarion Ledger about Carole Baskin’s missing husband is the product of reporting by the renowned investigative reporter Jerry Mitchell, whose work was instrumental in reopening cold cases of unsolved civil rights era murders.