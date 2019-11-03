Experts: Trump Could Face Lengthy Audit for Florida Move

President Trump might not be able to change his primary residence to Palm Beach as quickly and easily as he had planned.
According to tax lawyer Mark Klein, New York state officials are known for auditing wealthy residents who seek to make such moves to lower-tax states, in order to ensure they are real and not simply on paper.
Klein explains, “New York says just because you fill out a piece of paper, that doesn’t make you a Floridian. People have this misunderstanding that if you go to Florida and fill out an affidavit, you register to vote and you get a driver’s license, that is all it takes.”
Tax accountant Barry Horowitz says of Trump, “It’s 100 percent he’ll get audited. There’ll be a fight.” Such audits can last for years, Horowitz adds.
The general rule to avoid paying New York taxes is to spend less than 184 days a year in the state. However, auditors and judges could examine where Trump’s business is headquartered (in Trump Tower), as well as the size of his various homes, where he displays his family photos and valuable artwork, among other things.
Trump announced his intention to make Palm Beach his primary residency last Thursday, tweeting:
….this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded:
Good riddance.
It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway…
He’s all yours, Florida. https://t.co/9AX0q1aBkQ
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 1, 2019
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also chimed in, tweeting:
Our deepest condolences to the good people of Florida as Trump attempts to outrun his past (and near future). https://t.co/QFqeYO7xTq
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 1, 2019
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever. https://t.co/bLu88AzKVf
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 1, 2019
Trump responded to both New York politicians on Friday with this tweet:
…..with a President and Federal Government that wants our wonerful City and State to flourish and thrive. I Love New York!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019
….in New York, and another reason they are leaving. Taxes and energy costs are way too high, Upstate is being allowed to die as other nearby states frack & drill for Gold (oil) while reducing taxes & creating jobs by the thousands. NYC is getting dirty & unsafe again, as….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019
In New York, the President is paying a top marginal tax rate to the city and state that adds up to a total of 12.7 percent. A tax overhaul which was implemented in 2017 means he can no longer deduct most of those state and local taxes from his federal return.
In Florida, Trump would pay zero income taxes as well as zero estate taxes.