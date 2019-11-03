Experts: Trump Could Face Lengthy Audit for Florida Move

President Trump might not be able to change his primary residence to Palm Beach as quickly and easily as he had planned.

According to tax lawyer Mark Klein, New York state officials are known for auditing wealthy residents who seek to make such moves to lower-tax states, in order to ensure they are real and not simply on paper.

Klein explains, “New York says just because you fill out a piece of paper, that doesn’t make you a Floridian. People have this misunderstanding that if you go to Florida and fill out an affidavit, you register to vote and you get a driver’s license, that is all it takes.”

Tax accountant Barry Horowitz says of Trump, “It’s 100 percent he’ll get audited. There’ll be a fight.” Such audits can last for years, Horowitz adds.

The general rule to avoid paying New York taxes is to spend less than 184 days a year in the state. However, auditors and judges could examine where Trump’s business is headquartered (in Trump Tower), as well as the size of his various homes, where he displays his family photos and valuable artwork, among other things.

Trump announced his intention to make Palm Beach his primary residency last Thursday, tweeting: