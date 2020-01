An alert issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Friday reveals that President Trump could be heading back to Mar-a-Lago within days.

The alert runs from Friday, January 10 through Monday, January 20.

However, the notice says that we may expect “VIP movement” between the 17th and 19th from the month in the vicinity of Palm Beach.

The White House has not confirmed whether the commander-in-chief will indeed be in town.