FAA Alert Indicates President Trump May Spend Thanksgiving in Town

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a temporary flight restriction alert for the Thanksgiving holiday, as it appears that President Trump will spend the holiday in town.

Flight restrictions will be imposed from Tuesday, November 26, through Sunday, December 1.

The White House has not confirmed whether the president will indeed spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago again this year, although he is scheduled to host a political rally in Broward County next week.

Last Sunday, the Team Trump-Pence campaign issued a press release promoting a “homecoming” rally on November 26 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m.

Trump filed last month to become a Florida resident, and is now also registered to vote here. He has spent each Thanksgiving as president in Palm Beach County.

The President is also scheduled to be in Florida on December 7. During that visit, he will be the keynote speaker at a summit for the Israeli-American Council.

That event, which will be held at the Diplomat Resort & Hotel in Hollywood, is expected to attract, “nearly 4,000 attendees from around the world,” according to a statement from the IAC.

Trump is also expected to speak at the Florida Republican Party’s Statesmen’s Dinner in Miami the same day.

The President last visited Mar-a-Lago during the Easter weekend in April.