Facebook to take down some, but not all, posts promoting anti-stay-at-home protests

Anti-stay-at-home protests have recently erupted in certain states across the US as shutdown orders have been extended in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The shutdown orders also impact the number of Americans losing their jobs.

California, New Jersey, and Nebraska are states that are currently organizing anti-stay-at-home protests, but Facebook plans on removing some posts promoting the protests.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said these protests do not follow the states’ social distancing guidelines.

Stone said Facebook would take down posts created through the Facebook Events feature that promote events in California, New Jersey and Nebraska. Other Facebook posts, including Facebook groups about the protests, might not be removed.

Facebook will allow the protests to be organized on Facebook as long as the government in the specific state does not prohibit events during this time.