Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are voting early, after being challenged by Michelle Obama

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Faith Hill recently rounded up her “#votingsquad” to answer a challenge from former First Lady Michelle Obama.



The country superstar shared a picture of herself on Instagram this week, giving a thumbs up to the camera alongside her fellow artist husband Tim McGraw and their 18-year-old daughter, Aubrey. All three of the family members don face masks as they encourage other people to vote in this year’s Presidential election.

“Challenge accepted [Michelle Obama]! My #votingsquad and I voted together today,” Faith wrote in the caption of her post.

She then called on a number of other members of the country community to join her in getting out the vote. She challenged Dolly Parton, Karen Fairchild, Ingrid Andress and Kelsea Ballerini.



Faith and Tim have long been active supporters of When We All Vote, a grassroots, non-partisan organization aimed at increasing voter participation in every election. Last month, the singer used her social media accounts to help fans figure out how to check their voter registration status and register if necessary.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Happy Voter Registration Day! If you are registered to vote, make sure your friends are registered as well. If you are not registered to vote, now is the time to do it! Click the link below and you’ll find an easy step-by-step guide to register. https://t.co/U2k0JLDLVE pic.twitter.com/l8n0ynTOWr — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) September 22, 2020



