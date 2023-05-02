Faith Hill made Tim McGraw’s “favorite meal” for his birthday

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Tim McGraw celebrated his 56th birthday on May 1 with a good ol’ Southern meal prepared by his wife, Faith Hill.

The scrumptious platter consisted of pot roast, rice and gravy, peas and cornbread, collard greens and sweet tea.

“My husband couldn’t wait until dinner for his favorite meal so we are having it for lunch……most likely again for dinner,” Faith wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her home-cooked food.

Faith’s clip got people salivating, including actress Rita Wilson, who commented, “Oh that looks delicious! Happy Birthday, Tim!!!”

Tim’s new single, “Standing Room Only,” is in the top 30 and rising up the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.